UPDATE: 1 killed, 2 injured in Monday Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person died and two others were injured following a shooting in Thomasville on Monday, according to a Wednesday press release from the Thomasville Police Department (TPD).

Originally, police told our sister station, WCTV, that two people were injured in a shooting near the area of N. Stevens Street and Crystal Street Monday afternoon.

And a post on the police department’s Facebook page said that the roads in the area would be blocked off to through traffic while detectives investigated the incident.

On Wednesday, police released more details into the incident, stating that they responded to an active shooter incident in the 1100 block of North Stevens Street around 3:45 p.m.

TPD and the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office then worked to secure the scene of any further threat, the release explains.

Police said they discovered multiple people were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and began performing life-saving measures on one of the victims until EMS arrived. Police then continued performing CPR on the injured person.

According to the release, two other victims were taken to Archbold Memorial Hospital to be treated for their injuries and the other victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD has requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is still active and ongoing and police said that no further details will be released at this time.

The police department said it has no “credible information to suggest that there is any further threat to the public.”

Currently, there is no suspect is in custody.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call the Thomasville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 227-3302.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.