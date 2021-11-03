Whispering Pines shooting spree: Suspect aimed at neighbors through windows and people driving in cars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A probable cause affidavit revealed new details about last Thursday’s shooting spree in the Whispering Pines neighborhood off of Blountstown Highway.

According to the document, suspect Kevin Poppell aimed and fired at neighbors through their homes’ windows, as well as people driving in cars on the 1800 block of Rodrique Lane. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured during Poppell’s shooting spree.

Additionally, the affidavit stated that one neighbor fired a gun back at Poppell at one point.

Deputies responded to the neighborhood around 9 a.m. on Oct. 28, and the 911 caller identified the shooter as Kevin Poppell. When deputies arrived at Poppell’s home on Rodrique Lane, they found two shotguns lying on the ground near the fence line and saw Poppell standing inside the residence’s back door, the affidavit says.

Deputies called him out and immediately placed him in handcuffs. They then searched him and found a glass pipe with “residue consistent with the use of smoking methamphetamine,” the affidavit says.

LCSO interviewed several of the potential victims, including Poppell’s next-door neighbor of 12 years. The neighbor told the sheriff’s office he saw Poppell firing a shotgun at their home, then Poppell said “I’m tired of this s***. You better get back in your house or I’ll f***ing kill you,” the affidavit says.

The victim went back inside since they thought Poppell intended to kill him. The victim then told deputies Poppell fired two rounds in the direction of their home and jumped over the fence and came within 15 feet of the victim’s kitchen window.

“[The victim] was inside his kitchen, looking out of the window as he watched Poppell raise the shotgun while making eye contact with him,” the affidavit says. “[The victim] fell to the ground and heard a shot fired. The window shattered above him.”

The victim armed himself at this point and fired three shots in Poppell’s direction.

“[The victim] advised he did not understand what Poppell was doing but did not want to hurt him. He fired the shots as a warning in order to get Poppell to leave,” the affidavit says.

Poppell then left the victim’s yard and ran toward the main road, and the victim heard several more gunshots. Another victim told deputies he was returning home after taking his children home around 8:45 a.m., the affidavit says.

The victim said as he drove past Poppell, he saw him raise a shotgun, work the pump and point the barrel at his face.

“[The victim] drove the vehicle as fast as it would go. However, he heard six shots fired as he drove away. He then parked in his back yard and went in his house,” the affidavit says.

The affidavit says the victim later looked at his car but did not see any damage from the shooting, and Poppell was standing outside of his driver’s side door at the time.

“[The victim] explained this was a very confusing interaction, as he had never had an encounter with Poppell other than seeing him in the neighborhood,” the affidavit says.

Another victim who was driving past Poppell’s home at the time noticed he was pointing a shotgun at their car. The affidavit says the victim thought Poppell was trying to kill him, so he drove away as fast as he could.

“He heard two rounds fired and heard the impact on the passenger side of his car. He then heard five or six more rounds fired as he drove away,” the affidavit says.

That victim then went to the front of the neighborhood to stop any other cars from driving in that area, the document states. Their car had damage around the passenger side door and back passenger wheel well, as well as a flat tire.

Another victim listed in the affidavit told deputies he was inside his home when he heard gunshots and yelling and looked outside. He said he saw Poppell shooting towards other homes, then a short time later, he looked through his bedroom window and saw Poppell raise the shotgun and fire.

“The bedroom window shattered. However, [the victim] received no injuries. [The victim] believed the neighbor intended to kill him,” the affidavit says.

When a deputy interviewed Poppell following his arrest, he explained he had been seeing strange things on his phone and believed his neighbors were “conducting surveillance on him,” the affidavit says.

Poppell then admitted to shooting at several of his neighbors, their cars and homes.

“Poppell said he knew what he did was wrong, but that they should not have been messing with him. Poppell also admitted he thought it was possible his actions could kill someone, and he was sorry,” the affidavit says.

Poppell faces five attempted homicide charges and more charges may be pending against him.

