Capital Area Justice Ministry targets injustice with first networking assembly event

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Capital Area Justice Ministry held its first ever networking assembly Wednesday night in Tallahassee, taking the next step towards its fight against injustice.

The group of roughly twenty local congregations believes in “power in people,” according to its leaders.

The mission is to fight injustice in the Capital City and eventually present lawmakers and city leaders with an action plan for change.

Temple Israel Rabbi Michael Shields is nominated for Co-President of the group.

“In some ways we are each different tribes, like the tribes of Israel,” he said. “But we are all justice people. We are united around this core theme, and really we are all united around the idea that injustice can no longer be the norm.”

The group narrowed its areas of focus at the Wednesday meeting. They’ll take on affordable housing along with gun violence and criminal justice.

The ministry expects to hold several large events in 2022 as their action plan moves along.

