Commercial traffic halted at TLH after plane leaves runway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Commercial air traffic is on hold Tallahassee International Airport after a plane went off the runway while landing Thursday afternoon.

According to the airport, a P-51 Mustang left the runway surface while landing on the east-west runway around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The airport was closed while first responders worked the incident. No injuries were reported and only the pilot was on board.

No fire or fluid leaks were reported as well. The airport was reopened at 2:50 p.m. with only its north-south runway open.

Commercial traffic cannot depart or land from TLH until the east-west runway has reopened.

As of 4:20 p.m., airport officials estimated the runway will reopen and commercial traffic will be able to resume in about two hours.

This is a developing story.

