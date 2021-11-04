Advertisement

Florida to immediately challenge OSHA vaccine rule

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Capitol News Service
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Governor Ron DeSantis said the state would be filing suit as soon as Friday morning to stop the 500 page OSHA vaccine mandate for companies that employ more than 100 people.

The lawsuit is part of a larger effort by the state to push back against vaccine mandates.

The legislature will meet starting November 15 to address multiple COVID-related policies including school masking, vaccine mandates and unemployment benefits for people fired over vaccines.

The governor didn’t directly call for a ban on private employer vaccine mandates, but repeatedly said he doesn’t believe anyone should be fired over their vaccination status.

And while the governor thinks the courts will stop the mandate from taking place, the governor also said he wants the state to create a fund to pay the fines of business that might someday be found in violation.

“So, I think there are ways we can create some support to be able to basically pay some of these fines. I think we can get this thing enjoined in the meantime, but yeah, we want them to follow Florida law. And we understand if there are conflicts there, we want to smooth those conflicts out,” said DeSantis.

The governor also said he believes parents should be able to sue school boards if they believe their rights under the Parents Bill of Rights have been violated.

He said if they win, they should be entitled to attorney’s fees.

