Former Tallahassee filmmaker weighs in on industry safety concerns after ‘Rust’ shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the wake of the tragic shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust, many in the film community are speaking out about industry safety concerns.

Officials say Baldwin didn’t know the gun he fired, which killed the film’s cinematographer and injured its director, was loaded with real bullets.

Industry experts say there’s no reason for live ammunition to be on a film set in the first place.

Chip Chalmers, a former director and faculty member at FSU’s film school, had a strong reaction to hearing about the shooting.

“First of all, great sadness,” he said. “Second of all, anger.”

Chalmers worked as an assistant director on the show Miami Vice and was in charge of overseeing safety. He believes no one should even have to twist an ankle for the sake of a movie.

“You don’t have to hurt yourself or kill yourself for someone’s entertainment,” Chalmers said. “So safety is absolutely a priority on any set.

Chalmers said the responsibility of set safety falls on the assistant director. In the case of the movie Rust, the assistant director did not know the gun Baldwin used was loaded with real bullets.

But, Chalmers said, the big question is: Why was there live ammunition on set in the first place?

“I don’t know why there was a live round in that gun,” Chalmers said. “But there should never have been a real gun with a live round pointed at anybody.”

Chalmers hopes this tragedy will encourage filmmakers to put safety as a top priority.

He said oftentimes crew members on film sets are overworked and sleep deprived, which can lead to dangerous mistakes.

