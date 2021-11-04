Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis announces election reform plans for 2022, critics once again speak out

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans to ask lawmakers to create a new executive agency to monitor...
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans to ask lawmakers to create a new executive agency to monitor voting fraud, but critics are already lashing out.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Battle lines are already being drawn over possible election reform legislation ahead of next January’s Florida legislative session.

Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled a new proposal that he says would give Floridians more confidence in the voting process.

But critics say it will do the exact opposite.

The governor wants lawmakers to create a brand new law enforcement agency inside the Department of State with the power to go after alleged voting fraud.

“I mean that’s totally unacceptable,” Gov. DeSantis said, discussing the practice of ballot harvesting, when third party groups gather ballots and deposit them in drop boxes.

“If you see somebody brings a stack of ballots and they’re stuffing them in a drop box, you have somebody that will field those complaints,” he said.

Gov. DeSantis called for the punishment for the practice to increase, asking for the misdemeanor to become a third degree felony.

But critics, like League of Women Voters Tallahassee President Sally Butzin, are once again sharing similar complaints.

“Once again, this is a solution in search of a problem,” she said.

Butzin argues ballot harvesting and other forms of fraud are simply not a threat in Florida.

“It’s just another smokescreen to discourage people from voting and distrusting the voting process,” she said.

Meanwhile, Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee announced the creation of an Election Integrity webpage Wednesday.

“Election integrity is a top priority for Governor DeSantis and me,” she said in a recorded video on the web page.

Lee said the website will be used to track investigations as they happen. But she also made clear she’s sticking by how she conducted the 2020 election.

“You can be confident that your vote was confidential, it was secure, and it was counted,” she said in the video.

Already, some Democrats in the state legislature have voiced opposition to the proposal.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A JCSO dive team recovered the body of a Georgia homicide victim, according to an agency press...
UPDATE: Victims identified in Seminole County, GA double murder
Ben Grant, the single Tally 19 protester facing a felony charge, during a pretrial appearance.
‘Tally 19′ protester found not guilty of battery on law enforcement officer, guilty of resisting arrest
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Parents sue Leon County Schools over its LGBTQ policies
Kevin Poppell arrested on October 28, 2021 for attempted homicide.
Whispering Pines shooting spree: Suspect aimed at neighbors through windows and people driving in cars

Latest News

The Capital Area Justice Ministry hopes to use its strength in numbers to solve big issues in...
Capital Area Justice Ministry targets injustice with first networking assembly event
Damage from a tornado in Lee County, Ga. in March 2021 (File/WALB)
Officials ask Georgia residents to prepare for severe weather
New artwork from the Knight Creative Communities Institute, or KCCI, is now featured in R....
KCCI creates public art in Nims Middle School
LCS has hired 300 people in just the last six weeks, and the district now has 90% of the open...
Leon County Schools making strides in hiring for open substitute teacher positions