Leon County and Second Harvest hoping to use new Feeding America data to help the neediest residents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Data is making a difference in the lives of Leon County’s neediest residents.

New numbers from Feeding America illustrate the most food insecure neighborhoods in Leon County; the local government and Second Harvest will be putting it to good use.

Second Harvest CEO, Monique Van Pelt, says the data will ensure the group’s operations are as effective as possible.

“We’re creating a heat map essentially, so we have the best idea of where that need is. And on the heat map we’ll overlay the map that shows where all of our pantries are so that we have a better idea of how far the average person who might be in need has to travel to access the charitable food,” Van Pelt said.

Van Pelt says the new data will help reach the most needy people. The “Map the Meal Gap” numbers from Feeding America drill down to the block group level.

“For the last year we’ve been really interested, and so has our community, on what neighborhoods should we be focusing on, where is food insecurity experienced most readily,” Van Pelt said. “We have a really specific laser-focused understanding of where in our community most efforts should be targeted.”

At next Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, Commissioners will hear about the new data and vote on how to move forward. Staff recommends conducting meetings with the neighborhood groups represented in the ten most food insecure regions, learning about what residents there believe would help.

“That could be maybe you know changing different public transportation routes, it could be addressing a food desert, all within the minds of trying to help bring more nutritious food to those neighborhoods,” said County Commission Chair Rick Minor. “There are some of our neighbors who are in really dire need, and so this is our opportunity to talk with them about what their issues are.”

County staff would then update Commissioners in the spring of 2022.

According to the agenda item, the food insecurity rate in Leon County is 14%. However, the second highest rate of food insecurity, in the Bond Neighborhood, is at 60.1%.

Talethia Edwards, a longtime Bond Neighborhood resident and advocate, says there is a need in the community.

“We do have the Southside Farmer’s Market that is here twice a month during farming season, and that’s great, but we are desperately in need of a grocer that is within walking distance to have access to healthy food.”

She says hearing from people who live in the neighborhoods on the list is critical

“I think the people living on the ground know best exactly what we need,” she said.

As the holiday season approaches, Second Harvest will be hosting packing events and food drives. Van Pelt says they are always looking for donations, food or monetary, as well as volunteers. You can learn more here.

