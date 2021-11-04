New city council member reacts to Thomasville election results

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The results are in for the municipal election and big changes are coming to Thomasville.

Three city council seats were at stake, and after the community cast their ballots, two incumbents were replaced. Mayor Greg Hobbs was defeated by former council member Terry Scott, and current member David Hufstetler will be replaced by newcomer Scott Chastain.

“I think there’s been a little bit of lack of trust, and some integrity issues but I think this election maybe helped to rectify some of that. I think moving forward it’s going to be a council that can work together and achieve good things for the community,” said Chastain, who will take over District 2.

He said he’s humbled by the results and excited the people of Thomasville believed in him enough to take on this position of power. Originally from Thomasville, Chastain said there are good people here and good roots, and he believes the two new council members will help move the city forward.

Chastain also shared his excitement about the school referendum being approved with over 80% of voters saying yes. The $42 million bond will help to renovate city schools, and although Chastain shared the funding does not directly involve the city, he said he believes it was still important for the community.

“I think it’s exciting that the bond issues passed. It gives the schools now an opportunity to build some really good projects and renovate some buildings that need that done. So, I think that’s going to drive a lot of excitement about what can be achieved in Thomasville over the next four to five years,” he said.

According to Chastain, he built his campaign on relationships in the community and building trust, and he said he’s looking forward to bringing those qualities back to the city council.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.