Perry teacher fired for using corporal punishment

FILE PHOTO - Exterior of Taylor County Schools Administrative Building.
FILE PHOTO - Exterior of Taylor County Schools Administrative Building.
By Edan Schultz
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County Schools has fired a teacher at Taylor County Primary School for using corporal punishment on students.

Interim Superintendent Paul Dyal laid out the allegations against Robin Walker in a letter dated October 28 and obtained by WCTV in a public records request.

Dyal’s letter says Walker violated school board policy and the district’s student control policy, which says corporal punishment is not allowed in Taylor County Schools. The letter notes the district reviewed surveillance video from Walker’s classroom for five days in October as part of its investigation.

The superintendent’s letter says Walker also violated the district’s ethics rule that says a teacher “shall not intentionally expose a student to unnecessary embarrassment or disparagement.”

Dyal suspended Walker without pay, and she was terminated in a vote by the Taylor County School Board on Tuesday.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WCTV it is conducting a criminal investigation. The state attorney says his office is awaiting the results of that investigation for review and a determination of whether charges will be filed.

You can view the letter at this link or below.

