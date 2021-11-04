Advertisement

Tallahassee Community College unveils seven new classroooms

TCC Renovated Classroom
TCC Renovated Classroom(Hannah Messier)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College unveiled seven new classrooms on Thursday.

The classrooms were funded by several organizations including Capital City Bank, Southern Strategy Group, the Florida Kiwanis Club.

The renovated classrooms feature new carpet, furniture, and technology. The renovation is part of an initiative to renovate 50 classrooms at TCC.

