Tallahassee Community College unveils seven new classroooms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College unveiled seven new classrooms on Thursday.

The classrooms were funded by several organizations including Capital City Bank, Southern Strategy Group, the Florida Kiwanis Club.

The renovated classrooms feature new carpet, furniture, and technology. The renovation is part of an initiative to renovate 50 classrooms at TCC.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.