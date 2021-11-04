Tallahassee firefighters put out kitchen fire on Kara Drive, no injuries reported

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it extinguished a kitchen fire at a home on Kara Drive Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to the 2300 block of Kara Drive around 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 after neighbors called 911 shortly after seeing smoke coming from the building.

When they got there, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the single-story house. TFD says firefighters had to force entry into the house and found the kitchen engulfed with flames and smoke throughout the home.

“Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and confirm that no one was inside,” the press release says.

TFD says no injuries were reported at the scene, and the damage to the home is estimated to be $80,000. The cause of the fire was unattended cooking, TFD says.

Leon County EMS and the Tallahassee Police Department helped TFD at the scene. Additionally, the Red Cross was called to the area to help the displaced people.

The press release says kitchen fires are one of the leading causes of home fires across the U.S.

Considering the fact the holidays are around the corner, TFD says people need to be careful when cooking. The department passed along the following tips:

Keep an eye on what you fry.

Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove so no one can bump them or pull them over.

Move things that can burn, like kitchen towels, away from the stove.

