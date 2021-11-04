Advertisement

Tallahassee Police investigating deadly crash on Levy Avenue

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after an early morning crash on Levy Avenue turns deadly. The crash happened around 12:30 Thursday morning in the 1,600 block of Levy Avenue. At the time of the crash, officers had multiple roads adjacent to Levy Avenue closed off as they worked to clear the scene.

As of 8 a.m., TPD says an adult female, who was involved in the crash, died from her injuries.

WCTV is working to learn more information about the crash, including if any other vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV and WCTV.TV as we continue to update this story.

