Tallahassee police investigating homicide near Carter Howell Strong Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found on a bench near a park Thursday morning.

Police say someone passing by the area saw the body at Carter Howell Strong Park and called TPD at about 9 a.m. The area in the 600 block of West Georgia Street was roped off and police cruisers were seen parked there.

At this time, TPD does not have any suspects or leads in this case. The department is unable to say how the victim died, but there were no reports of shots fired.

If you have any information for the police, TPD is asking you to call 850-891-4200. You can stay anonymous with your tip by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting a homicide investigation in the 600 block of West Georgia... Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Thursday, November 4, 2021

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area to gather more details.

