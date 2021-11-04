Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade making a comeback

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thousands of people will head to downtown Tallahassee next Thursday for the annual Veterans Day Parade.

After delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the parade is making a comeback for the first time in two years.

A 24-hour watch at the state’s Vietnam Memorial will begin the start of a celebration.

“I’m looking forward to entertaining 15,000 of my closest friends on November 11,” Joe West, the organizer of the parade, said.

Members of Vet Events Tally and Vietnam Veterans of America Big Bend Chapter #96 have been planning it for months.

In addition to floats and marching bands, the 2021 iteration of the parade will feature eight Gold Star families.

“It means that our loved one is never forgotten,” said Marilyn Evers. “It’s been 50 years since I opened our front door at 17 years old in Naples to an Army gentleman standing there to tell us my 21-year-old brother had been killed in Vietnam six days prior.”

Following the two-year hiatus, the parade will be shorter this year and end with a show by the popular “Tobacco Road Band” followed by the Altrua Hometown Heroes Ceremony. Finally, the event will feature the Vet Fest.

“We have something like 27,000 veterans in the Big Bend area alone. So it’s, it’s just a festival. Just fun,” West said.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.

You can find more information for parade events below and at this link:

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

Start of 24-hour watch at the Vietnam Memorial 11 a.m., FSU ROTC 463 S. Monroe St., Tallahassee, Fla.



Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

FullPress Apparel 5k & 1 Mile Fun Run 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Parade begins 10:40 a.m. The Parade viewing area is South Monroe Street from the intersection of Tennessee Street, a right on Madison Street and ending at Duval Street.

Parade stops 10:45 a.m.

11th Hour Ceremony 11 a.m. In conjunction with the FSU Army ROTC, the Veterans Day Parade pauses at 11 AM to honor the closing of the 24-Hour Watch at the Vietnam Memorial. Your respectful silence is appreciated until the playing of Taps concludes. A 21 gun salute will mark the end of the ceremony.

Annual Veterans Day Festival in the Park Immediately after the conclusion of the parade



Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021

Salute to Veterans Poker Run — 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you believe in supporting our Veterans Day Parade, and have $20 to spend, you will get a long sleeve T shirt, lunch and a chance at one heck of a Christmas shopping spree. The Salute to Veterans Poker Run has always been the highest paying Poker Run in the area with Sponsors putting up the prize money to draw more participants. Almost all Poker Runs benefit a charity or Non-Profit. They are NOT just for Motorcycles! Almost all runs are rain or shine events – when raining most riders drive instead of ride. Cars, pick-ups, SUV’s and motorized Amish Buggies are all welcome! There are 5 spots designated as stops where you draw a card. The person drawing the best 5 Card Draw hand is the winner. First bike out — 9:30 a.m. Last bike in — 3 p.m. Cost: $20 per hand Best Hand: $1,000 Worst Hand: $250



