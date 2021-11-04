Advertisement

Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade making a comeback

You can find more upcoming events for veterans at the bottom of this page.
FILE PHOTO: Thousands of people will head to downtown Tallahassee next Thursday for the annual...
FILE PHOTO: Thousands of people will head to downtown Tallahassee next Thursday for the annual Veterans Day Parade.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thousands of people will head to downtown Tallahassee next Thursday for the annual Veterans Day Parade.

After delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the parade is making a comeback for the first time in two years.

A 24-hour watch at the state’s Vietnam Memorial will begin the start of a celebration.

“I’m looking forward to entertaining 15,000 of my closest friends on November 11,” Joe West, the organizer of the parade, said.

Members of Vet Events Tally and Vietnam Veterans of America Big Bend Chapter #96 have been planning it for months.

In addition to floats and marching bands, the 2021 iteration of the parade will feature eight Gold Star families.

“It means that our loved one is never forgotten,” said Marilyn Evers. “It’s been 50 years since I opened our front door at 17 years old in Naples to an Army gentleman standing there to tell us my 21-year-old brother had been killed in Vietnam six days prior.”

Following the two-year hiatus, the parade will be shorter this year and end with a show by the popular “Tobacco Road Band” followed by the Altrua Hometown Heroes Ceremony. Finally, the event will feature the Vet Fest.

“We have something like 27,000 veterans in the Big Bend area alone. So it’s, it’s just a festival. Just fun,” West said.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.

You can find more information for parade events below and at this link:

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

  • Start of 24-hour watch at the Vietnam Memorial
    • 11 a.m., FSU ROTC
    • 463 S. Monroe St., Tallahassee, Fla.

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

  • FullPress Apparel 5k & 1 Mile Fun Run
    • 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
  • Parade begins
    • 10:40 a.m.
    • The Parade viewing area is South Monroe Street from the intersection of Tennessee Street, a right on Madison Street and ending at Duval Street.
  • Parade stops
    • 10:45 a.m.
  • 11th Hour Ceremony
    • 11 a.m.
    • In conjunction with the FSU Army ROTC, the Veterans Day Parade pauses at 11 AM to honor the closing of the 24-Hour Watch at the Vietnam Memorial. Your respectful silence is appreciated until the playing of Taps concludes. A 21 gun salute will mark the end of the ceremony.
  • Annual Veterans Day Festival in the Park
    • Immediately after the conclusion of the parade

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021

  • Salute to Veterans Poker Run — 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • If you believe in supporting our Veterans Day Parade, and have $20 to spend, you will get a long sleeve T shirt, lunch and a chance at one heck of a Christmas shopping spree. The Salute to Veterans Poker Run has always been the highest paying Poker Run in the area with Sponsors putting up the prize money to draw more participants. Almost all Poker Runs benefit a charity or Non-Profit. They are NOT just for Motorcycles! Almost all runs are rain or shine events – when raining most riders drive instead of ride. Cars, pick-ups, SUV’s and motorized Amish Buggies are all welcome! There are 5 spots designated as stops where you draw a card. The person drawing the best 5 Card Draw hand is the winner.
      • First bike out — 9:30 a.m.
      • Last bike in — 3 p.m.
      • Cost: $20 per hand
      • Best Hand:  $1,000
      • Worst Hand: $250

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage from a tornado in Lee County, Ga. in March 2021 (File/WALB)
Officials ask Georgia residents to prepare for severe weather
Parents sue Leon County Schools over its LGBTQ policies
Kevin Poppell arrested on October 28, 2021 for attempted homicide.
Whispering Pines shooting spree: Suspect aimed at neighbors through windows and people driving in cars
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating deadly crash on Levy Avenue
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
REPORT: Former Seminole Posey to announce retirement from professional baseball

Latest News

Thousands of people will head to downtown Tallahassee next Thursday for the annual Veterans Day...
Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade making a comeback
FILE PHOTO: Leon County Schools Adm. Offices.
LCS now in compliance with state COVID rules, district funds will be returned
The results are in for the Municipal election and big changes are coming to Thomasville.
New city council member reacts to Thomasville election results
Three city council seats were at stake, and after the community cast their ballots, two...
New city council member reacts to Thomasville election results