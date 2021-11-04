Advertisement

Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide, officials said. (COURTESY PHOTO)(COURTESY)
By Anne Hughes and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG/KYOU/Gray News) - Two students are facing first-degree murder charges after investigators said they killed a teacher in Iowa.

Officials located the remains of Nohema Graber, 66, at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on Wednesday.

Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, was reported missing Wednesday.

KCRG reported Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 16, and Jeremy Everett Goodale, 16, have been charged with homicide in the first degree and conspiracy to commit homicide in the first degree, both felonies.

Both are students at Fairfield High School where Graber was a teacher.

Miller and Goodale are being criminally charged as adults.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2021 KCRG/KYOU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage from a tornado in Lee County, Ga. in March 2021 (File/WALB)
Officials ask Georgia residents to prepare for severe weather
Parents sue Leon County Schools over its LGBTQ policies
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating deadly crash on Levy Avenue
Kevin Poppell arrested on October 28, 2021 for attempted homicide.
Whispering Pines shooting spree: Suspect aimed at neighbors through windows and people driving in cars
FILE PHOTO - Exterior of Taylor County Schools Administrative Building.
Perry teacher fired for using corporal punishment

Latest News

AP Photo/John Locher, File
Floridians can legally bet on their first NFL game Thursday night
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle
Florida to immediately challenge OSHA vaccine rule
About 5,100 units were sold in the U.S., and about 200 were sold in Canada, according to the...
Kids outdoor playsets recalled due for potential entrapment hazard
The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of...
CDC updates health warning for aromatherapy spray after 2nd death, more cases of rare disease