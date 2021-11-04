Wakulla County deputies respond to fatal rollover crash on U.S. Route 319

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal rollover crash that caused U.S. Route 319 to shut down Thursday morning.

Deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the three-vehicle crash around 10:30 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, it happened at 319 and Edgewood Drive. Route 319 was shut down at Bloxham Highway on the north end, and East Ivan Road on the south end as first responders worked the scene.

One person was killed in this crash, officials said.

Traffic was diverted to a detour of Lonnie Raker Road to East Ivan Road.

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office and FHP are currently on scene at a serious traffic crash at 319 and Edgewood Drive.... Posted by Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Jared Miller on Thursday, November 4, 2021

