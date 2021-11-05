Advertisement

2 people killed in Bainbridge shooting

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety says two people were killed in a shooting near the intersection of Sims and Powell streets Thursday night.

A total of three people were shot, and the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m., according to BPS. BPS did not disclose the condition of the third victim.

Police say this is an active investigation, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now the lead agency on this case.

“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Investigator Mark Esquivel at 229-248-2038 or marke@bainbridgecity.com. All information will remain confidential,” BPS says.

This is a developing story. A WCTV reporter is working to gather more information.

