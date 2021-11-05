FAMU celebrates Homecoming week with a star-studded cast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU’s homecoming living up to the hype and then some as the week has been pack full of events in their epic return.

Students, alumni and celebrities flooded FAMU’s campus and brought an excitement people can’t stop talking about.

There seems to be a certain pride that comes with attending an HBCU, especially during homecoming and after a one year hiatus, FAMU’s homecoming is back like it never left.

“It’s like nothing changed. So it feels really good to be back and just the atmosphere of campus, having the alumni here, it’s just such a great feeling,” said FAMU Junior Kristine Wallace.

And for alumni, coming back to campus is like coming home.

“I entered as a young man and left as an adult and for a lot of people that is the college experience but for me it was even more special because I found my voice here on this campus,” shared well renowned TV producer Will Packer.

Packer a very well known tv and movie producer credits FAMU for his success, so to give back and have a building named in his honor was a dream come true.

“It’s about do we have the resources, do we have the opportunity? That’s always been a challenge,” explained Packer. “So for me to be a part of that is tremendous it is trying to get back additional resources to the university that I know and love.”

But Packer didn’t just come alone, he brought his good friends Kevin Hart and Stephen A. Smith along as they try to pay it forward.

“Well he brings to the table in terms of generating interest and awareness for the importance of HBCUs is a match made in heaven,” explained ESPN Sports Analyst Stephen A. Smith. “And that’s really what this is all about, reaching back and extend a helping hand to those on the come up because somebody did it for us.”

Reuniting a family of rattlers who genuinely love their HBCU.

“You know it really feels like a reunion, like a family reunion. Because if you go to a HBCU you know that it’s like a family, it’s a community, and that’s what this feel is,” said Packer.

The celebration continues Saturday morning with the homecoming parade and tailgates and finally the big game against Grambling State, another day you don’t want to miss.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.