FAMU highlights their homecoming week with their annual parade

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Celebrating excellence. Saturday morning FAMU held their homecoming parade to honor all things orange and green.

Hundreds gathered on Wahnish Way to cap off a week rattlers say is a can’t miss.

“FAMU now and FAMU forever. We love FAMU!”

That sentiment very evident during Saturday’s homecoming parade as hundreds gathered at 8 am in the cold to celebrate the orange and green.

“There was no way we would miss this occasion. We are fifty year rattlers okay. There was no way we were going to miss homecoming,” explained FAMU Alum Shirley Baker. I’m a graduate of FAMU, I’m a teacher, I’m an educator, but this was the best time in my life.”

The parade highlighted by the Incomparable Marching 100, who say there’s nothing like performing during homecoming.

“It’s absolutely an honor to be back at this parade,” exclaimed Marching 100 Drum Major Jadon Roberts. “You know last year we didn’t get to have this opportunity but now we get to come out and put on for the fans with the campus back lively and it’s just a good feeling.”

The seniors taking in a moment they know they’ll cherish forever.

“It’s just an experience that’s not like anything else. You’re not going to get this chance once you graduate,” explained Marching 100 Drum Major Nicholas Walker. “You can come back but it’s not going to be the same.”

The parade, a chance to bring people home to the highest of seven hills no matter the distance.

“I promise you on everything I love. I’ve been coming here for years and I have a lot of guys out here that love me and I come out here and I drove way down here from Valdosta because FAMU is where I grew up from so I come back and show love,” shared a rattler alum.

Proving FAMU is a university unlike many others.

“You know FAMU is FAMU. There’s no other place like this and we’re just glad to be here man,” said Roberts. “Campus is back open and lively, all the alumni are back and it’s just a great atmosphere here and we’re glad to be here.”

And as they cheered their team on and watched a one of a kind halftime show, fans want to remind you...

“So FAMU will strike, and strike and strike again!”

FAMU finished their homecoming game with their football game against Grambling State in which they won 26-3.

