Franklin Co. deputies searching for missing boater near Little. St. George Island

Franklin County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Franklin County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a missing boater after a boat capsized near Little St. George Island late Thursday night. The boat capsized in the area of West Pass, which is between Little St. George Island and St. Vincent Island, according to FCSO.

Sheriff AJ Smith made an announcement about the search via Facebook Live around noon Friday. He says the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is putting a boat in the water to try to find the boat’s captain.

Both FWC and the Coast Guard are using aircraft to try to locate the missing person. The sheriff says they’re hoping the captain is on Little St. George Island.

Smith also said if you’re on the water in that area, be on the lookout for someone that could be on the water.

You can watch the sheriff’s Facebook Live at this link or below.

