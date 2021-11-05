Morning Pep Rally travels to North Florida Christian
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The latest Morning Pep Rally of 2021 on The Good Morning Show featured the Eagles from North Florida Christian.
Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.
The Eagles are traveling to FAMU DRS for a 7:00pm matchup.
If you missed any of the action, check out the clips below from this morning’s Morning Pep Rally.
6 A.M. FOOTBALL TEAM ON MATCHUP
6:15 A.M. CHEER TEAM ON SCHOOL TRADITIONS
6:30 A.M. FOOTBALL COACH ON MATCHUP
6:50 A.M. WRAP ON MORNING PEP RALLY
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.