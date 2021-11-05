Advertisement

Quincy police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Taylor Knight was last seen getting into a car at about 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, in the 700...
Taylor Knight was last seen getting into a car at about 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, in the 700 block of South Adams St. in Quincy.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department says it is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to QPD, Taylor Knight was last seen getting into a car at about 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, in the 700 block of South Adams St. in Quincy.

Knight is about 5-feet tall, weighs around 110 pounds and has brown eyes and yellow nail polish, according to police. She is a black girl with a light complexion, QPD says.

Knight was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a tank top, black flip-flops and a bonnet.

Police say she has a tattoo of Chinese letters on her back.

If you have seen Knight, or know where she may be located, reach out to the Quincy Police Department at 850-627-7111.

