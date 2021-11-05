Advertisement

Tallahassee Community College’s Eagle Connections Program assists students with disabilities

TCC's Community Connections Program
TCC's Community Connections Program(Hannah Messier)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College is celebrating 10 years of a program that helps students with intellectual disabilities. TCC’s Eagle Connections trains those students for specific jobs based on their interest and abilities.

Walker Bullington, a third-year Eagle Connections student, has learning disabilities and a genetic disorder but, with TCC’s help, he isn’t letting that stand in the way of his success.

“The internship, which is at Leon High School I’m doing, as an intern as a teacher’s aid, and I’m also studying intermediate algebra and I’m studying to be a special education teacher,” Bullington explained.

Representative Allison Tant helped create the Eagle Connections Program.

“We now have schools across Florida that are participating and doing these things because of that center which is because of Tallahassee Community College Eagle Connections so again I’m grateful for the responsiveness of TCC,” Tant stated.

Nicholas Franks is visually impaired and has been diagnosed with learning disabilities. He is a social worker who’s passionate about mentoring students in Eagle Connections.

“It’s great to help the mentees understand that when they have a need, it’s perfectly fine to ask for help. To not just stay silent and say that’s okay I’m used to it,” Franks said.

Franks is mentoring Starrlynn Gamble, a second year Eagle Connections Student, who wants to work in early education.

“You’re just not someone that cannot do it, you’re someone who can do it and that you’re not afraid to show who you really are. Like, you have to believe in what you can accomplish,” Gamble described.

Their accomplishments, inspiring others with disabilities to reach for their dreams.

Eagle connections is just one of several programs TCC offers for students with disabilities.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage from a tornado in Lee County, Ga. in March 2021 (File/WALB)
Officials ask Georgia residents to prepare for severe weather
Parents sue Leon County Schools over its LGBTQ policies
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating deadly crash on Levy Avenue
Kevin Poppell arrested on October 28, 2021 for attempted homicide.
Whispering Pines shooting spree: Suspect aimed at neighbors through windows and people driving in cars
FILE PHOTO - Exterior of Taylor County Schools Administrative Building.
Perry teacher fired for using corporal punishment

Latest News

TCC Renovated Classroom
Tallahassee Community College unveils seven new classroooms
Alec Baldwin shooting investigation uncovers red flags.
Former Tallahassee filmmaker weighs in on industry safety concerns after ‘Rust’ shooting
County and Second Harvest to use new Feeding America data
Leon County and Second Harvest hoping to use new Feeding America data to help the neediest residents
Commercial traffic halted at TLH after plane leaves runway