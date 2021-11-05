Tallahassee Community College’s Eagle Connections Program assists students with disabilities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College is celebrating 10 years of a program that helps students with intellectual disabilities. TCC’s Eagle Connections trains those students for specific jobs based on their interest and abilities.

Walker Bullington, a third-year Eagle Connections student, has learning disabilities and a genetic disorder but, with TCC’s help, he isn’t letting that stand in the way of his success.

“The internship, which is at Leon High School I’m doing, as an intern as a teacher’s aid, and I’m also studying intermediate algebra and I’m studying to be a special education teacher,” Bullington explained.

Representative Allison Tant helped create the Eagle Connections Program.

“We now have schools across Florida that are participating and doing these things because of that center which is because of Tallahassee Community College Eagle Connections so again I’m grateful for the responsiveness of TCC,” Tant stated.

Nicholas Franks is visually impaired and has been diagnosed with learning disabilities. He is a social worker who’s passionate about mentoring students in Eagle Connections.

“It’s great to help the mentees understand that when they have a need, it’s perfectly fine to ask for help. To not just stay silent and say that’s okay I’m used to it,” Franks said.

Franks is mentoring Starrlynn Gamble, a second year Eagle Connections Student, who wants to work in early education.

“You’re just not someone that cannot do it, you’re someone who can do it and that you’re not afraid to show who you really are. Like, you have to believe in what you can accomplish,” Gamble described.

Their accomplishments, inspiring others with disabilities to reach for their dreams.

Eagle connections is just one of several programs TCC offers for students with disabilities.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.