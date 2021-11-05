Tallahassee Police investigating stabbing on West Gaines Street
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a stabbing in the 500 block of West Gaines Street.
TPD says the incident occurred just before 2 p.m.
Officials say one victim, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.
TPD says the investigation is active and more updates will be provided once they are available.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.