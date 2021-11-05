Tallahassee residents deal with major flooding after heavy rain

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Some residents in our area have experienced a lot of rain, so much so that they have experienced flooding in their homes.

One Tallahassee resident she experiences some extensive flooding in her backyard and goes to great lengths she has gone to stifle it.

“Enough water comes down that you can white water rapid in my backyard,” exclaimed Evelyn Johnson, a Tallahassee resident.

Evelyn Johnson says she faces intensive flooding whenever it rains too hard. Streams of water funneling into her backyard from several streets away, leaving her to figure out a way around it.

“Right now I’ve got five hay bells and sand bags galore in my backyard to stop water from going in my house,” explained Johnson. “Other people aren’t as lucky as I am because I have kids that are inventive and we came up with a way to make this work.

After having trouble getting situation resolved with the city of Tallahassee, Johnson has gone as far as to hire someone to find the cause.

“I found out where everything is going. I had a gentleman come from one of the landscaping companies to look and he showed me where everything was,” said Johnson.

She believes the overflow comes from holding ponds on Golden Park lane and Fred Smith road, flows through underground paths and streams right into her backyard, making it hard for her to be safe in her dream home.

“It’s scary because if my dog would get out and be in the backyard he would be washed away,” shared Johnson. “And so I can’t have a doggy door for him to go in and out of the backyard like he’d want to.”

Johnson and her neighbors, who didn’t want to speak on camera, say they just want a solution and hope they can work with the city to get things resolved.

“Put some dirt in my yard with some sod and I’d be a happy camper. That’s all I want is dirt and sod and for the water to not go in my backyard,” said Johnson.

Brandon says he reached out to the city and they plan to send out another team to take a look at the issue on Merry Oaks court.

