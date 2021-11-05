Advertisement

Tallahassee residents deal with major flooding after heavy rain

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Some residents in our area have experienced a lot of rain, so much so that they have experienced flooding in their homes.

One Tallahassee resident she experiences some extensive flooding in her backyard and goes to great lengths she has gone to stifle it.

“Enough water comes down that you can white water rapid in my backyard,” exclaimed Evelyn Johnson, a Tallahassee resident.

Evelyn Johnson says she faces intensive flooding whenever it rains too hard. Streams of water funneling into her backyard from several streets away, leaving her to figure out a way around it.

“Right now I’ve got five hay bells and sand bags galore in my backyard to stop water from going in my house,” explained Johnson. “Other people aren’t as lucky as I am because I have kids that are inventive and we came up with a way to make this work.

After having trouble getting situation resolved with the city of Tallahassee, Johnson has gone as far as to hire someone to find the cause.

“I found out where everything is going. I had a gentleman come from one of the landscaping companies to look and he showed me where everything was,” said Johnson.

She believes the overflow comes from holding ponds on Golden Park lane and Fred Smith road, flows through underground paths and streams right into her backyard, making it hard for her to be safe in her dream home.

“It’s scary because if my dog would get out and be in the backyard he would be washed away,” shared Johnson. “And so I can’t have a doggy door for him to go in and out of the backyard like he’d want to.”

Johnson and her neighbors, who didn’t want to speak on camera, say they just want a solution and hope they can work with the city to get things resolved.

“Put some dirt in my yard with some sod and I’d be a happy camper. That’s all I want is dirt and sod and for the water to not go in my backyard,” said Johnson.

Brandon says he reached out to the city and they plan to send out another team to take a look at the issue on Merry Oaks court.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage from a tornado in Lee County, Ga. in March 2021 (File/WALB)
Officials ask Georgia residents to prepare for severe weather
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating deadly crash on Levy Avenue
FILE PHOTO - Exterior of Taylor County Schools Administrative Building.
Perry teacher fired for using corporal punishment
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Wakulla County deputies respond to fatal rollover crash on U.S. Route 319
According to the airport, a P-51 Mustang left the runway surface while landing on the east-west...
Runway reopened at TLH after plane went off runway

Latest News

Historic P-51 Mustang crashes on TLH's main runway.
Travelers react to the Tallahassee Airport delays after a historic plane crashes on the runway
Highlighted by the Marching 100, hundreds gathered for FAMU's Homecoming parade.
FAMU highlights their homecoming week with their annual parade
First Take, Convocation and student gatherings highlight an eventful Homecoming Friday.
FAMU celebrates Homecoming week with a star-studded cast
TCC's Community Connections Program
Tallahassee Community College’s Eagle Connections Program assists students with disabilities