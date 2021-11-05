Thomasville City Schools no longer requiring masks, cites case numbers for policy change

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville City Schools District says it is no longer requiring students to wear masks in the classroom, since coronavirus numbers are showing a downward trend in the community.

The district is now recommending masks to be worn while indoors. That change took effect on Thursday, Nov. 4.

According to TCS, the transmission rate in Thomas County is 43 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, putting the county in the “moderate” level of new cases.

Additionally, 47% of Thomas County residents are fully vaccinated, while 52% of residents have received at least one shot, TCS says. Since the fall break on Oct. 15, only six positive cases have been reported in students, while no TCS employees have contracted the virus during that timeframe, TCS’ data shows.

All of the data provided is as of Monday, Nov. 2.

Superintendent Dr. Raymond Bryant, Jr. says he wants to thank the community for its effort to deliver those results, but he says people should stay vigilant against the virus.

“Please know that the COVID-19 virus has not gone away. However, for the aforementioned reasons I am updating our mitigating practice of wearing masks from required to recommend on Nov. 4, 2021. For all stakeholders who desire to continue to wear their masks for their own comfort level, please feel free to do so,” Bryant says.

Bryant says one of his main goals as superintendent is to make sure all students, faculty, staff and administrators are safe.

“I will continue to monitor the data moving forward including the CDC recommendations, Georgia Department of Health, American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and will respond accordingly and make the necessary changes as the data dictates,” he says.

You can read the message from TCS, including the chart showing COVID case data dating back to the beginning of the school year, at this link or below.

