Traffic alert: Semi-truck fire causes major backup on I-10 near Lloyd

Semi-truck fire
Semi-truck fire(Michelle Roberts)
By Anaya Gibson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A semi-truck fire causes a major backup on I-10 Eastbound near Lloyd Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to mile marker 216 around 5:48 a.m.

According to Florida 511, traffic is backed up for three miles.

The outside lane is blocked.

A WCTV reporter at the scene says that traffic is moving slowly, but not at a standstill.

No word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

