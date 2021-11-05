Traffic alert: Semi-truck fire causes major backup on I-10 near Lloyd
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A semi-truck fire causes a major backup on I-10 Eastbound near Lloyd Friday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to mile marker 216 around 5:48 a.m.
According to Florida 511, traffic is backed up for three miles.
The outside lane is blocked.
A WCTV reporter at the scene says that traffic is moving slowly, but not at a standstill.
No word on injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.