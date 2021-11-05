Traffic alert: Semi-truck fire causes major backup on I-10 near Lloyd

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A semi-truck fire causes a major backup on I-10 Eastbound near Lloyd Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to mile marker 216 around 5:48 a.m.

According to Florida 511, traffic is backed up for three miles.

The outside lane is blocked.

A WCTV reporter at the scene says that traffic is moving slowly, but not at a standstill.

No word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

