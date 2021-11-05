Travelers react to the Tallahassee Airport delays after a historic plane crashes on the runway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An historic aircraft crashed at the Tallahassee Airport after skidding off the runway Thursday, delaying several commercial flights from coming in and out.

The plane was a part of a feature exhibit of the Tuskegee Airmen with the crash causing some travelers to miss their flights.

The Tallahassee Airport says the plane that crashed was a P-51 Mustang, a Tuskegee aircraft used in World War II, and with the scene being on the main runaway, it put a halt to a lot of travelers plans.”

The crash caused fifteen flights in and out to be delayed and diverted two other flights, leaving some stuck in Tallahassee.

“The plane took off as I was walking away because I couldn’t make my connection in Charlottesville and the only option was to buy a hotel in Charlottesville and I’m not gonna do that overnight,” explained traveler Tikvah Schlissel.

The delays keeping others from seeing their families.

“I try to get back home so I can be with my family and stuff and you know I take the later flights so I can get their and see them in the morning before they go to school and everything like that,” explained Pittsburgh native Brian Milford.

Some people were even forced to miss international connections.

“There was a guy that was trying to get to London and his connection was Tallahassee to Charlottesville to get to London and now he’s stuck here until he can get a flight back,” said Schlissel. “But they’re all booked out so now he’s just stuck not even in his home country just trying to get home.”

But with the crash involving a Red Tail plane, the travelers don’t forget about the historic significance.

“Wow, it’s the crazy thing about history is that it could get destroyed so easily just through a mishap and anything happening,” shared Schlissel.

“It makes me a little bit sad because I mean there’s probably not a whole of people that know how to fix that and you know the fact that there’s history and stuff there too,” explained Milford. “It’s pretty awesome and you know it’s important to keep those things flying and remember what happened.”

A crane was able to get the plane off the runaway at around 6:30 pm, allowing flights to once again come in and out of TLH.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.