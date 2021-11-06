Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 6

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sun was shining in the central and western viewing area Saturday morning, but clouds and rain lingered closer to I-75. A storm system was located off of Florida’s northeastern coastline, and was wrapping moisture around the northwestern side of the low in the form of clouds and rain. The rain is forecast to slowly dissipate and move east through the day and slowly clear the sky in the eastern counties. Because of the difference of cloud coverage, highs will range from the mid to upper 50s in Southwest Georgia and the western Big Bend to near 50 closer to I-75.

Conditions in Tallahassee for the FAMU and FSU games should be pleasant, but the wind and cooler temperatures will keep the need for jackets and sunglasses in place.

The sky is forecast to clear area-wide Saturday night into Sunday morning as the low slowly moves east in the Atlantic. The Sunday morning low will be in the lower 40s inland - some of the lowest temperatures observed so far this season. The sky will be sunny on Sunday with highs close to 70 with a northerly breeze.

The lows will stay in the 40s Monday and Tuesday mornings with highs in the lower to mid 70s. Rain chances will remain near zero with a sunny sky.

Wednesday will be warmer, but clouds and moisture will begin to return Thursday into Friday as the wind shifts more out of the south and models agree on an approaching cold front making its way to the region Friday. Models differ specifics and timing, but odds of rainfall will be the highest on Friday.

