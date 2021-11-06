Advertisement

Football Friday Night: November 6, 2021

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season continues to roll along and the WCTV Sports team is here to guide you through it all.

Join Ryan Kelly, Dominic Miranda and Fletcher Keel as they walk you through your scores and highlights for October 29, 2021.

The team has your highlights for:

  • Suwannee at Florida High
  • Madison County at Rickards
  • Brookwood at Southland
  • TCC at Dougherty
  • Chiefland at Blountstown
  • Freeport at Lafayette
  • Sneads at Liberty
  • Wakulla at Chiles
  • St. John Paul II at Leon
  • North Florida Christian at FAMU DRS
  • Tiftarea at Valwood
  • Maclay at Jefferson County

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

