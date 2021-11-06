LIVE UPDATES: FSU vs. NC State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State hosts NC State at 4 p.m. on Saturday from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (3-5, 2-3 ACC) and the Wolfpack (6-2, 3-1 ACC) will be shown on the ACC Network.

Saturday marks the second meeting with the Wolfpack under head coach Mike Norvell. Norvell and the Seminoles lost (38-22) at NC State a season ago. The Wolfpack are led by Dave Doeren, who is in his ninth season with the program. He is 3-5 against the Seminoles. FSU has a 27-14 advantage in the series, including a 16-5 mark in Tallahassee.

On this page will be a live blog of the action from Saturday’s game. Follow along for live updates. Also, be sure to follow Will Desautelle and WCTV Sports on Twitter for instant reaction and analysis from Doak Campbell Stadium.

Pregame

-Some big news during pregame warmups as only three quarterbacks were out on the field warming up. That group included McKenzie Milton, Tate Rodemaker and Gino English. Chubba Purdy is no longer with the program after entering the transfer portal earlier this week, while Jordan Travis is likely out for today with the flu. It looks like Milton will make his fourth start of the season.

-Lawrance Toafili was not seen with the other running backs as they took the field. Toafili was injured on the last play of the game against Clemson last week.

-CB Meiko Dotson and RB Cory Wren are dressed out and participating in pregame warmups. CB Travis Jay is not present.

-TE Cam McDonald is in full pads and participating in pregame warmups after missing much of the second half against Clemson last week.

-S Renardo Green is also in full pads and warming up. He has been unavailable for the past three weeks.

