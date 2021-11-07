Bethel’s Mobile COVID visits St. Peter Primitive Baptist Church, plans to travel to other counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bethel Missionary Baptist Church continues to put shots in more arms across Tallahassee.

On Saturday Bethel’s mobile COVID unit teamed up with St. Peter Primitive Baptist Church for a COVID health event, which included COVID vaccines, testing, and sickle cell screenings.

St. Peter pastor, Doc Ward Jr., said there was a good mix of first timers and those getting their booster shots. He said it helps to bring the shots to the community.

“I think it’s very important for us to go everywhere that we can and offer the opportunity for people to be vaccinated. Too often we take for granted that people are hesitant about traveling far ways from home and this is an excellent opportunity to get closer to this community,” said Pastor Ward.

Officials with Bethel’s COVID unit said they’ll be meeting soon to discuss how they’ll distribute COVID vaccines to kids 5 to 11 now that they’re eligible.

Meanwhile, Bethel’s mobile COVID unit will be hitting the road to travel to Madison County.

Bethel officials said they will be administering the vaccine at the Old Madison County Training School on Saturday, November 13th from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

