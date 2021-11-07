Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Nov. 7

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was mostly clear and a cold Sunday morning across the Big Bend and South Georgia. An area of low pressure that brought a cold rain to the area continued to slowly move northeastward, and was located off of the Carolina coastline Sunday morning. It still brought some clouds and early-morning showers in eastern Clinch County, but the rain and clouds continued to clear out after dawn. The sky is forecast to be sunny in the afternoon with temperatures in the lower 70s in most locations Sunday.

The lows are forecast to be back into the 40s for Monday through Wednesday mornings, with most inland locations in the lower 40s Monday morning. For those that can’t tolerate the cold weather, high temperatures will climb into the 70s for the same period. High pressure will stick around the Southeast for the first half of the week and keep the sky sunny.

That same high pressure center will then move northeast on Wednesday, and change the wind flow to out of the southeast. The wind direction shift will increase moisture to the viewing area, and increase the morning lows into the 50s starting Thursday morning. Also, a cold front is forecast to enter the eastern U.S. Thursday into Friday, and set the stage for higher rain chances. Guidance models have slowed down the arrival of the front in recent runs; therefore, low rain chances can’t be entirely ruled out for Saturday morning.

