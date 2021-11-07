Hannah’s Saturday, November 6th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good Evening! We had a lovely Saturday across the Big Bend and South Georgia with cool temperatures and lots of sunshine.

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky as clouds gradually clear out of the eastern Big Bend and South Georgia. Temperatures will cool into the mid 40s tonight.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to sunshine and chilly temperatures. Sunshine will continue through the entire day and temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunny conditions will continue through the middle of the week with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A cold front could move through the region at the end of the week increasing rain chances and cooling temperatures by next weekend.

