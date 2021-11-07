Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday, November 6th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good Evening! We had a lovely Saturday across the Big Bend and South Georgia with cool temperatures and lots of sunshine.

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky as clouds gradually clear out of the eastern Big Bend and South Georgia. Temperatures will cool into the mid 40s tonight.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to sunshine and chilly temperatures. Sunshine will continue through the entire day and temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunny conditions will continue through the middle of the week with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A cold front could move through the region at the end of the week increasing rain chances and cooling temperatures by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Knight was last seen getting into a car at about 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, in the 700...
Quincy police looking for missing 15-year-old girl
Franklin County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Missing boater found safe on St. Vincent Island
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Victims identified in Bainbridge shooting
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating stabbing on West Gaines Street
Semi-truck fire
Traffic alert: Semi-truck fire causes major backup on I-10 near Lloyd

Latest News

Hannah's Saturday, November 6th evening update
Hannah's Saturday, November 6th evening update
Fall (winter?) made an appearance Saturday morning, but how cold will it get and how long will...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 6
Fall (winter?) made an appearance Saturday morning, but how cold will it get and how long will...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 6
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: Nov. 5, 2021