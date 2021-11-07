Rattlers push winning streak to six, beat Southern on road, 29-17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Despite an early first quarter deficit, the Florida A&M Rattlers’ offense came to life racking up 381 yards to down rival Southern 29-17.

It was another solid outing for Quarterback Rasean McKay. The former Godby Cougar found seven different targets on the day going 15-26 on his passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. McKay’s favorite target was once again Jah’Marae Sheread who hauled in five catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.

FAMU’s (7-2, 5-1 SWAC) run game continued to shine as the Orange and Green chalked up 150 yards on the ground, averaging 4.2 a carry. The rushing attack was lead by Bishop Bonnett who gained 108 yards on the day followed by Jaylen McCloud who went for 33 yards and a touchdown.

While not as dominant as in previous outings Florida A&M’s “Dark Clouds” defense found many ways to rain on the Jaguars’ (4-5, 3-3 SWAC) parade. That includes a monster effort from Safety Markquese Bell who notched 11 tackles on the day, eight of which came solo. Statistically it was an uphill battle for Southern who earned just 3.6 yards per play.

The Rattlers keep pace a game behind Jackson State in the SWAC Eastern Division with a trip to Arkansas-Pine Bluff next on the agenda.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.