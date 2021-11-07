Advertisement

Rattlers push winning streak to six, beat Southern on road, 29-17

Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons, right, greets defensive back Javan Morgan (20) during...
Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons, right, greets defensive back Javan Morgan (20) during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Jackson State, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(Jim Rassol | AP)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Despite an early first quarter deficit, the Florida A&M Rattlers’ offense came to life racking up 381 yards to down rival Southern 29-17.

It was another solid outing for Quarterback Rasean McKay. The former Godby Cougar found seven different targets on the day going 15-26 on his passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. McKay’s favorite target was once again Jah’Marae Sheread who hauled in five catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.

FAMU’s (7-2, 5-1 SWAC) run game continued to shine as the Orange and Green chalked up 150 yards on the ground, averaging 4.2 a carry. The rushing attack was lead by Bishop Bonnett who gained 108 yards on the day followed by Jaylen McCloud who went for 33 yards and a touchdown.

While not as dominant as in previous outings Florida A&M’s “Dark Clouds” defense found many ways to rain on the Jaguars’ (4-5, 3-3 SWAC) parade. That includes a monster effort from Safety Markquese Bell who notched 11 tackles on the day, eight of which came solo. Statistically it was an uphill battle for Southern who earned just 3.6 yards per play.

The Rattlers keep pace a game behind Jackson State in the SWAC Eastern Division with a trip to Arkansas-Pine Bluff next on the agenda.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Knight was last seen getting into a car at about 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, in the 700...
Quincy police looking for missing 15-year-old girl
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating stabbing on West Gaines Street
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 5, 2021
Franklin County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Missing boater found safe on St. Vincent Island
Football Friday Night: November 6, 2021

Latest News

McKenzie Milton made his fourth start of the season in FSU's loss against NC State
First thoughts: FSU offense struggles without Jordan Travis, poor tackling looms large in loss
FSU
FINAL: FSU 14, NC State 28
Football Friday Night: November 6, 2021
650 NFC MORNING PEP RALLY
650 NFC MORNING PEP RALLY