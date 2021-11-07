Tallahassee Police Department investigates overnight shooting that left two injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left two people injured.

TPD said the shooting happened just before 2 A.M. on Sunday in the 2100 block of West Pensacola Street.

Two men were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call them at 850-891-4200 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

TPD said this is an open and active investigation and more updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

