Tallahassee Police Department investigates overnight shooting that left two injured
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left two people injured.
TPD said the shooting happened just before 2 A.M. on Sunday in the 2100 block of West Pensacola Street.
Two men were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call them at 850-891-4200 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.
TPD said this is an open and active investigation and more updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
