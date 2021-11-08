Charles’ Morning Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Nov. 8

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s another cold morning across the viewing area. Temperatures ranged from the upper 30s to the mid 40s as of 5 a.m. We will see those temperatures hanging around the current levels through sunrise, and climb into the 60s by noon. Highs will reach from near 70 to the mid 70s in most locations with a second day of a sunny sky.

High pressure will remain in control of our weather through the first-half of the week, keeping temperatures cold again for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The low will dip back to near 40 to the mid 40s in our inland locations Tuesday but warming up to the mid 40s Wednesday morning. Highs bother days will be in the middle 70s.

That same high pressure is forecast to slide northeast later on Wednesday, and shift the wind from the northeast to the southeast. This wind shift will bring moisture back into the area, pushing low temperatures up starting Thursday morning. Rain chances will increase starting Thursday ahead of a cold front that’s forecast to approach the eastern United States. Rain and thunderstorm chances will be higher Friday into Friday night. With guidance models pushing the front through a little later than earlier runs, there is a low risk of a few morning showers on Saturday followed by clearing and cooler weather once again. Highs will be in the 70s this weekend with lows Saturday morning in the 50s and in the 40s Sunday morning.

