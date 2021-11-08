Advertisement

FAMU to house COVID-19 vaccinations, testing at same location

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University says its COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites now share a location on Wahnish Way.

The university says both vaccinations and testing will be held at 2705 Wahnish Way, where the testing has been held for the past two months.

FAMU also says there is a change to the operation hours: Both vaccines and tests will be administered from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

Testing and vaccinations will remain free to the public, the university says.

