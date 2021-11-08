Advertisement

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis files for re-election run in 2022

FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By CBSMiami Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBSMiami) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed paperwork to formally launch his 2022 re-election campaign.

DeSantis opened a campaign account Friday that is a key initial step in running, according to the state Division of Elections website.

DeSantis has long made clear he will seek a second term and had about $58 million in cash on hand in his political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, as of Sept. 30. Opening the campaign account will provide another avenue for him to raise money.

Through his political committee, DeSantis has dwarfed Democratic candidates Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried and Annette Taddeo in raising cash.

During an appearance Monday in Zephyrhills to discuss a special legislative session next week, DeSantis said it was “more of a formality” to open the campaign account.

“We’re not going to be doing really anything in terms of public announcements until after the legislative session,” he said. “But you know, you got to prepare for these things. And so we’re off and doing that.”

The filing came almost exactly a year before the Nov. 8, 2022, general election.

Copyright 2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left two people...
UPDATE: Tallahassee police investigating Sunday shooting that left 3 injured
Taylor Knight was last seen getting into a car at about 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, in the 700...
UPDATE: 15-year-old Quincy girl found safe
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 5, 2021
Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons, right, greets defensive back Javan Morgan (20) during...
Rattlers push winning streak to six, beat Southern on road, 29-17
McKenzie Milton made his fourth start of the season in FSU's loss against NC State
FSU first thoughts: Offense struggles without Jordan Travis, poor tackling looms large in loss

Latest News

Governor Ron DeSantis.
Governor calls special session, success far from guaranteed
The First District Court of Appeal agreed to hear a case brought by parents against the state’s...
Case against mask mandate ban will be expedited
After hours of public comment, the Tallahassee City Commission voted 3-2 in favor of a...
Tallahassee City Commission passes resolution supporting access to reproductive healthcare, including abortion
Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was taken into custody Sunday.
Whistleblower Rebekah Jones officially files to run for Congress