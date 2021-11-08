Advertisement

Florida State soccer earns top seed in soccer tournament, will open against South Alabama

The top-seeded Florida State Seminoles soccer team defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 3-1, in Cary, North Carolina in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2020 NCAA women’s soccer tournament.(Florida State Athletics)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State women’s soccer team is the number one overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament and will open their run to a third championship against South Alabama in the first round.

This is the second-straight year FSU is the tournament’s top overall seed.

The Seminoles took down then-first ranked Virginia, 1-0, Sunday in the ACC title game.

FSU went 16-1-2 this season, with their lone loss coming at sixth-ranked Duke, 1-0, on October 24.

The Seminoles and Jaguars met earlier this season, with FSU notching a 4-0 victory in Tallahassee. FSU leads the all-time series against South Alabama, 11-1, including a 2-0 victory in the 2019 tournament.

A date and time for the first-round matchup has yet to be decided.

