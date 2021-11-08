Hannah’s Sunday, November 7th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good evening! We had a beautiful day across the Big Bend and South Georgia with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tonight we’ll have a clear sky with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to sunshine and temperatures in the 40s. You’ll need a light jacket as you head out the door. We’ll have sunshine the entire day with temperatures in the low 70s. It will be a great afternoon to head outside for a walk.

Sunshine will continue through Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. However, a cold front will likely move in at the end of the week increasing rain chances Thursday through Saturday. After the front, high temperatures will cool back into the low to mid 60s.

