Advertisement

NBA champ Milwaukee Bucks visit White House

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with the MVP trophy, as teammates...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with the MVP trophy, as teammates hold the championship trophy, after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 105-98.(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The NBA championship team will be honored Monday at the White House for the first time since 2016, when the Milwaukee Bucks visit.

The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns four games to two in the best-of-7 NBA Finals.

Star player and Finals MVP Giannis Antentokounmpo posted to Instagram a video of him practicing his introduction to President Joe Biden.

Biden tweeted on the @POTUS account, “I’m looking forward to celebrating their 2021 NBA Championship and their work off the court to move our nation forward.”

The last NBA champ to visit came in 2016, when the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers were honored Nov. 10 that year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left two people...
UPDATE: Tallahassee police investigating Sunday shooting that left 3 injured
Taylor Knight was last seen getting into a car at about 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, in the 700...
UPDATE: 15-year-old Quincy girl found safe
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 5, 2021
Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons, right, greets defensive back Javan Morgan (20) during...
Rattlers push winning streak to six, beat Southern on road, 29-17
McKenzie Milton made his fourth start of the season in FSU's loss against NC State
FSU first thoughts: Offense struggles without Jordan Travis, poor tackling looms large in loss

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse
FILE PHOTO: Thousands of people will head to downtown Tallahassee next Thursday for the annual...
Veterans Day events held around the Big Bend
FILE - From front left, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronaut Megan...
Four station astronauts catch ride with SpaceX back home
The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting that left three people injured...
UPDATE: Tallahassee police investigating Sunday shooting that left 3 injured
The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting that left three people injured...
Halftime Liquor crime scene