No injuries reported after Tallahassee Fire Department responds to fire at abandoned house

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Mill Street Monday morning.

TFD says around 11:45 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to an abandoned house, where smoke was reported to be coming out of the structure by a passerby.

Upon arrival, officials say, TFD crews found heavy smoke and some fire showing from the attic.

Authorities say the fire was quickly knocked down and was under control within 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

