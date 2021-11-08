Advertisement

Pain at the pump: price of fuel averages $1.31 more per gallon than in 2020

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said the end of daylight saving time could impact the demand for...
AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said the end of daylight saving time could impact the demand for gas.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fuel prices continue to slowly climb, increasing an average of 1.8 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

The national average price of gas is $3.41, which is $1.31 per gallon higher than last year.

According to AAA, fuel prices last hit this mark in September 2014.

“Last week saw oil prices briefly fall back under $80 for the first time in weeks. While it wasn’t enough to provide much relief last week, we should see small declines this week in a majority of the country, thanks to the corresponding drop in wholesale gasoline prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

De Haan said demand for fuel remains strong, so the high prices aren’t having an impact on consumption.

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said the end of daylight saving time could potentially change the need for gas.

“The shorter days could lead to lower demand for gas. Drivers may head straight home from work to avoid the darkness rather than tack on side trips for shopping or errands,” Gross said.

California, Hawaii and Nevada are among the states with the highest average prices, while Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas have the lowest average prices.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left two people...
UPDATE: Tallahassee police investigating Sunday shooting that left 3 injured
Taylor Knight was last seen getting into a car at about 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, in the 700...
UPDATE: 15-year-old Quincy girl found safe
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 5, 2021
Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons, right, greets defensive back Javan Morgan (20) during...
Rattlers push winning streak to six, beat Southern on road, 29-17
McKenzie Milton made his fourth start of the season in FSU's loss against NC State
FSU first thoughts: Offense struggles without Jordan Travis, poor tackling looms large in loss

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse
FILE PHOTO: Thousands of people will head to downtown Tallahassee next Thursday for the annual...
Veterans Day events held around the Big Bend
FILE - From front left, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronaut Megan...
Four station astronauts catch ride with SpaceX back home
The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting that left three people injured...
UPDATE: Tallahassee police investigating Sunday shooting that left 3 injured
The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting that left three people injured...
Halftime Liquor crime scene