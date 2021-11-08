Son of Holocaust survivor speaks at TCC to kickstart Holocaust Education Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Holocaust Education Week began Monday with author Greg Dawson making a visit to Tallahassee Community College to tell the story of his mother, who is a Holocaust survivor.

Anti-Semitic incidents rose by 40% in Florida in 2020, according to the Anti-Defamation League, and Dawson says sharing the stories of survivors is essential to combat this issue.

Dawson read excerpts from his book, Hiding in the Spotlight, which explains how his mother, Zhanna, used her musical talent to survive the Holocaust.

Zhanna concealed her identity and played the piano for German soldiers throughout the war. Later, she became one of the first Jewish refugees to attend Julliard.

Holocaust education has been mandatory in the United States since 1994, but Dawson says this education is more urgent now than ever.

“Now, my mission is much more desperate,” Dawson said. “That is to simply stem the tide and push back against this resurgence of anti-Semitism. I don’t think we saw it coming. You might look at it as a sort of a Delta variant of the original virus of anti-Semitism.”

Dawson’s book talk is part of a week-long program with the theme of promoting kindness.

TCC has set up a wall of sticky notes and is encouraging people to write messages of kindness on them throughout the week.

Dawson is also speaking at Midtown Reader Monday night at 6:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, TCC will host Holocaust survivor Laszlo Selly to speak at Turner Auditorum.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.