‘They’re ready to go to work’: Hundreds of people show up for interviews at Leon County job fair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people showed up to interview for 35 job openings with Leon County on Monday.

As of Monday afternoon, about 20 of those spots had already been filled.

A few people WCTV spoke with were excited, but also frustrated.

One man was dissatisfied with his previous job at a grocery store and hoped to find something with better pay and benefits.

Some waited upwards of 30 minutes for the chance to apply and interview for job openings with the county. These openings included entry-level positions, such as maintenance work, equipment operations and jobs at a hazardous waste facility.

Candice Wilson, the county’s Director of HR, was excited to see a big turnout.

“They’re ready to go to work. They’re excited. And just some of the individuals that I’ve had a chance to talk to that were given jobs today, they were so excited and very happy that they came out today and was able to get a job on the spot,” Wilson said.

Monday’s event comes after Leon County lifted its hiring freeze, which it had previously implemented to cut down on costs.

Wilson encourages anyone who didn’t get a job on Monday to continue checking the Leon County website, as they add new positions every Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.