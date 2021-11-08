TLH Beer Festival raises thousands for local non-profits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thousands of people cracked cold ones and filled up their cups at the Tallahassee Beer Festival.

The third annual event was postponed several months because of the pandemic. On Sunday 2,000 people poured up pints for the sold out festival.

Seventy breweries from across the region shared samples of unique brews, shining a light on a growing industry in the Capital City.

“We have a lot of people from out of town, from Georgia, from surrounding counties who have come up here just for this event,” said organizer Ben Graybar. “There’s a lot of people that just like the local neighborhood, stop by have a drink on the way home bar, but there are people that will travel to places that have concentrations of breweries.”

Each full glass helps to raise thousands of dollars for the United Partners for Human Services and its local non-profit agencies.

John Nash is the owner of Fools Fire Brewing Company and The Fermentation Lounge located in the All Saints District. The brewery opened its tasting room in February.

He says events like this can help build up Tallahassee’s booming beer industry.

“We feel like the more breweries in town, the better it is. It creates a tourism industry for beer tourism,” Nash said. “Just creating awareness for craft beer. There’s five great breweries here in Tallahassee, we hope to see that keep growing.”

Organizers for the Tallahassee Beer Festival expect to raise nearly $50,000 for United Partners for Human Services.

