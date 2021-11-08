Veterans Day events held around the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Veterans Day is this Thursday, Nov. 11, and several events are being held around the Big Bend.

Operation Thank You Breakfast (6:30-9 a.m.) : Leon County Government and the American Legion Sauls-Bridges Post 13 invite the community to honor our hometown heroes in celebration of Veterans Day. Breakfast will be served from 6:30-9 a.m. with a ceremony and program starting at 8 a.m. For more information, : Leon County Government and the American Legion Sauls-Bridges Post 13 invite the community to honor our hometown heroes in celebration of Veterans Day. Breakfast will be served from 6:30-9 a.m. with a ceremony and program starting at 8 a.m. For more information, click here

Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade (10:45 a.m.) : Tallahassee’s Veterans Day Parade will begin at 10:45 a.m. along Monroe Street. For more information, : Tallahassee’s Veterans Day Parade will begin at 10:45 a.m. along Monroe Street. For more information, click here

St. George Lighthouse Veterans Day Ceremony (11 a.m.) : The St. George Lighthouse Association, in partnership with SGI Veterans Reveille Group and the 106th American Legion in Apalachicola, invite everyone to attend the Veterans Day Ceremony in Lighthouse Park on Thursday at 11 a.m. For more information, : The St. George Lighthouse Association, in partnership with SGI Veterans Reveille Group and the 106th American Legion in Apalachicola, invite everyone to attend the Veterans Day Ceremony in Lighthouse Park on Thursday at 11 a.m. For more information, click here

Gadsden County Veterans Day Drive-Thru Appreciation Luncheon (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.): The Gadsden County Board of Commissioners and Gadsden County Director of Veterans Services, Michael Jackson, are proud to announce Gadsden county’s Veterans Day Drive-Thru Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday. The drive-thru luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in front of the Gadsden County Agricultural Building (240 West Jefferson Street, Quincy). Veterans should enter their vehicles from Highway 90. The luncheon is open to the public. For more information, : The Gadsden County Board of Commissioners and Gadsden County Director of Veterans Services, Michael Jackson, are proud to announce Gadsden county’s Veterans Day Drive-Thru Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday. The drive-thru luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in front of the Gadsden County Agricultural Building (240 West Jefferson Street, Quincy). Veterans should enter their vehicles from Highway 90. The luncheon is open to the public. For more information, click here

If you know of an event happening but don’t see it in this story, send us an email at web@wctv.tv.

