250 acres of new trails now open in Crawfordville conservation project

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - 250 acres are now open for the public to walk, bike and hike in Wakulla County.

The property has been in the Revell family for generations but, now, it’s open as a recreational area, purchased through a state Springs Restoration grant.

It’s a special project: There’s a bout three miles of trails throughout the woods but environmental experts say the purchase is a big step in protecting one of the area’s most important natural resources.

“You know, I’ve had my good days. Now I want to do something worthwhile and that’s what I’ve done today,” said Guy Revell Jr., the former owner of the property.

The Crawfordville property has been in the Revell family for generations but now, Revell says it’s time for this land to be protected and appreciated by the public.

“If you sell something, it’s gone,” he said. “But this will always be left alone, and these woods are precious to a lot of people.”

The Northwest Florida Water Management District purchased the property after receiving a $1 million grant for springs restoration.

“The more that we can protect this area that’s close to the springs, we want to,” said Anna Upton with the Governing Board of Northwest Florida Water Management District. “We want to keep it protected.”

The new conservation area will help to protect Wakulla Springs and one of the area’s most important water sources.

“Having this land undeveloped and allowing people to come out and enjoy nature, and walk and bike, and just get outdoors, we’re going to protect it from development, we’re going to make sure it stays in its natural state,” Upton continued. “And the nature can do its thing by recharging the aquifer, making sure the springs are clear and abundant.”

A treasure under the trees now open to explore for generations to come.

“It’ll stay like this forever, and that’s very important,” Revell said.

Right now there are about three trails made throughout the forest but the Water Management District says they hope to add a few more.

